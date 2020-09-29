TE Connectivity introduces new high-power pin and socket product portfolio for high current rating data communication

Easy installation is enabled by an optional floating feature on the ICCON Insert products that allows for +/- 1mm radial misalignment when mating two printed circuit boards (PCBs) or busbars. Flexible design options in various mounting types can fit different assembly process requirements. Standard pin sizes can support 30A

to 350A of power. Customizable stack height options can be offered by different lengths of power pins. By using TE's proven CROWN BAND Plus socket design in many sizes, this portfolio can provide low contact resistance and low power consumption.

"Products with robust design and high-power capacity are commonly needed for high-speed data communication applications, such as servers, switches and storage. These applications' board-to-board and board-to-busbar connection normally cannot be fully realized through other solutions like cable assemblies due to limited space and high-power density request," said Lily Zhang, product manager at TE's Data and Devices business unit. "TE's innovative design and strong technical support empower our high-power pin and socket products' reliable performance for high-speed data transmission among high-power applications."

To learn more about TE's ICCON Block and ICCON Insert products, click here.

