TE Connectivity Launches ELCON Micro Power Connectors

By using a common industry footprint, TE's ELCON Micro power connectors allow for easy upgrades to existing designs. The 3.0mm printed circuit board (PCB) footprint is compatible with Molex's Micro-Fit headers and BellWether's Micro-Hi headers. These new connectors support 2 to 24 pin configurations and perform reliably in harsh environments due to their maximum operating temperature of 105 degrees Celsius and their halogen-free material. Additionally, the connector housing is designed to prevent mis-mating, making assembly easier for our customers.



"High power and reliable connectivity in an easy-to-use form factor are the key features of our new ELCON Micro power connectors," said Henry Xie, power product manager at TE Connectivity. "With a working voltage of 600V and the ability to support different currents with multiple combinations of different wire sizes, these connectors offer the flexibility and performance to make them standouts in the power connector market."



To learn more about TE's new ELCON Micro power connectors, click here.



TE Connectivity Ltd. is a $13 billion global technology and manufacturing leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. For more than 75 years, our connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, have enabled advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With 78,000 employees, including more than 7,000 engineers, working alongside customers in nearly 150 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.



