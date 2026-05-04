TE Connectivity maintains position on Dow Jones Best-In-Class Index through continued sustainability, governance efforts

GALWAY, Ireland, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity, a world leader in connectors and sensors, has been named to the Dow Jones Best-In-Class Index for the 14th consecutive year.

Previously known as the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, the Best-In-Class Indices are designed for investors seeking a global index of companies that prioritize sustainability and good governance. TE's inclusion places it in the top 20% of its industry peers based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria.

"TE prioritizes sustainability not only because it's what our investors, our customers and our employees want, but also because it's the right thing to do," said CEO Terrence Curtin. "Our purpose and our values guide us on the ongoing sustainability journey led by our 90,000 employees around the world. When our people unite around a common purpose, we can drive meaningful, lasting change."

TE's efforts are driven by its One Connected World corporate responsibility strategy. In the past year, the company exceeded several of its goals around renewable energy, hazardous waste reduction and water use. For more information on corporate responsibility at TE and to view the most recent corporate responsibility report, visit TE.com/sustainability.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity plc (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. As a trusted innovation partner, our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions enable the distribution of power, signal and data to advance next-generation transportation, energy networks, automated factories, data centers enabling artificial intelligence, and more. Our more than 90,000 employees, including 10,000 engineers, work alongside customers in approximately 130 countries. In a world that is racing ahead, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Instagram.

SOURCE TE Connectivity plc