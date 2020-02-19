TE Connectivity named a 'Top 100 Global Innovator' for ninth consecutive year

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, has again been named a Derwent Top 100 Global Innovator 2020 by Clarivate Analytics.

The annual report identifies the world's most innovative organizations which successfully develop valuable patented inventions that also have strong commercialization potential based on market reach and impact on other downstream inventions. TE has been included in this annual report in each of the nine years it has been released.

"As a global company working to make the world safer, sustainable, productive and connected, it's crucial that our products are able to solve our customers' toughest challenges – whether it is electric vehicles, next generation aircraft, minimally invasive medical devices or cloud computing," said CEO Terrence Curtin. "I'm proud of our teams for continuing to foster a culture of innovation that helps move the world forward."

TE helps customers in approximately 150 countries create the technology of tomorrow in industries including transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications and home appliances. The company has more than 8,000 global engineers and more than 15,000 patents.

"The relentless pace of global ideation means competition among innovators is intensifying, and staying at the top is getting harder," said Jeff Roy, President, IP Group, Clarivate Analytics. "We congratulate the Top 100 Global Innovators for building a culture of generating new ideas, consistently creating new value from ingenuity, and delivering excellence in research and intellectual property creation."

The Derwent Top 100 Global Innovators methodology is based on four indicators: overall patent volume, patent influence as evidenced by citations, patent application-to-grant success rate and global reach. The peer-reviewed methodology was executed using Clarivate solutions including Derwent World Patents Index (DWPI) and Derwent Patent Citations Index (DPCI). The Derwent Top 100 Global Innovators 2020 report and full list of Top 100 organizations can be found here.

ABOUT TE CONNECTIVITY

TE Connectivity is a $13 billion global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With nearly 80,000 employees, including more than 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 150 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn , Facebook , WeChat and Twitter .

About Derwent

Derwent™, a Clarivate Analytics company, powers the innovation lifecycle from idea to commercialization—with trusted patent data, applications and services including Derwent Innovation™, Derwent World Patents Index™, Derwent Patents Citation Index™ and Derwent Data Analyzer™. We build solutions for inventors, patent attorneys and licensing specialists at start-ups and the largest global innovators, legal professionals at the leading IP practices, and patent examiners at more than 40 patent offices. Our solutions are used to monitor technology trends and competitive landscapes, inform FTO opinions, prosecute patents, monetize and license assets and support litigation activities. For more information, please visit derwent.com.

About Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate Analytics™ is a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. We have built some of the most trusted brands across the innovation lifecycle, including the Web of Science™, Cortellis™, Derwent™, CompuMark™, MarkMonitor™ and Techstreet™. Today, Clarivate Analytics™ is on a bold entrepreneurial mission to help customers reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing innovations. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com.

