TE Connectivity Named Among Forbes Best Workplaces for New Graduates

The Forbes ranking was determined through a survey of 20,000 Americans with fewer than 10 years of experience working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. Respondents were asked to rate their companies on a variety of criteria, including workplace safety, compensation, opportunities for advancement, diversity and inclusion initiatives and company image.

TE's presence on the list doesn't come as a surprise to the members of TEYP, an employee resource group for young professionals that boasts a network of more than 2,300 people around the world.

"From the very first day I discovered TE at a career fair, I was instantly impressed and was drawn to the company," said Brooke Glassman, a product development engineer based in Middletown, Pennsylvania, who joined TE in 2019. "This wasn't only because of the innovation and technology they were working on, but because they emphasized how much they cared about their employees and their personal and professional development. TE is a company that is willing to develop and invest in the next generation of employees, and to me, that stands out."

TE has committed to building a pipeline of new talent through internships, as well as its rotational program, which offers new graduates exposure to a variety of careers and industries within the company along with the support of experienced mentors.

Visit TE's career site to learn more about our opportunities for young professionals at te.com/careers.

ABOUT TE CONNECTIVITY

TE Connectivity is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications and the home. With approximately 80,000 employees, including more than 7,500 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

SOURCE TE Connectivity Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.te.com

