TE Connectivity named among 'World's Most Admired Companies' by FORTUNE

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, has been named to FORTUNE magazine's List of the World's Most Admired Companies for the third year in a row.

The annual survey, conducted by FORTUNE and Korn Ferry, is given to top executives, directors and financial analysts to identify the companies that enjoy the strongest reputations among their peers and across industries. TE was ranked fifth in the electronics industry.

"TE's teams around the world innovate products that are integral in making all of our lives safer and more sustainable, as well as more productive and connected," said CEO Terrence Curtin. "I am proud that we have once again been recognized by business leaders across industries and geographies and I am appreciative of the work of our global teams for their continued dedication to our customers and our purpose."

TE Connectivity helps customers in approximately 150 countries create the technology of tomorrow in industries including transportation, aerospace, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications and home appliances.

Separately, FORTUNE honored TE Connectivity last year by ranking the company fourth on its 2019 Change the World list for its technological contributions to medical devices used for minimally invasive procedures.

The World's Most Admired Companies list is the definitive report card on corporate reputation. To compile the rankings, corporate reputation and performance are measured against nine key attributes: innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment, quality of products and services, and global competitiveness.

ABOUT TE CONNECTIVITY

TE Connectivity is a $13 billion global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With nearly 80,000 employees, including more than 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 150 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

TE Connectivity, TE, TE connectivity (logo), and EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS are trademarks owned or licensed by the TE Connectivity Ltd. family of companies.

