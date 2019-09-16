TE Connectivity named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index for eighth consecutive year

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the eighth consecutive year, showcasing its long-term economic, social and environmental impact on the world.

In fiscal year 2018, TE continued to implement sustainability initiatives across both operations and products. Since 2010, the company has achieved a 30% reduction in energy use and a 38% reduction in greenhouse gas emission.

TE extends its sustainability efforts into the company's supply chain by partnering with companies that demonstrate similar core values. In fiscal year 2018, TE added more than 5,000 additional certifications to the TE Guide to Supplier Social Responsibility and contributed $4.2 billion to local economies through the company's localized supply chain.

The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices evaluate the sustainability performance of the largest 2,500 companies listed on the Dow Jones Global Total Stock Market Index. They are the longest-running global sustainability benchmarks worldwide and have become the key reference point in sustainability investing for investors and companies alike.

"We're proud that our efforts to create a safer, sustainable, productive and connected future have again been recognized by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index," CEO Terrence Curtin said. "We're committed to creating technology that is helping to make the world a better place through responsible and sustainable business practices."

TE continues to engage employees in inclusion and diversity efforts across the globe, with an increasing number of employees participating in employee resource groups and more than 30,000 employees participating in inclusion and diversity events in fiscal year 2018. TE and the TE Connectivity Foundation donated more than $5 million to charities around the world and TE employees volunteered more than 36,000 hours with non-profits.

For more information on corporate responsibility at TE and to view the 2018 corporate responsibility report, visit TE.com/responsibility.

ABOUT TE CONNECTIVITY

TE Connectivity Ltd. is a $14 billion global technology and manufacturing leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive and connected future. For more than 75 years, our connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, have enabled advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With 80,000 employees, including more than 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn , Facebook , WeChat and Twitter .

SOURCE TE Connectivity Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.te.com

