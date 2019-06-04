TE Connectivity Now Also Offers Products Online for the First Time in Europe

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) (TE), a world leader in connectivity and sensor solutions, has established a TE Store for its European customers for the first time. This means that a diverse range of more than 25,000 products is now also available to them online at any time.

This decision was driven by the growing demand from engineers for online offerings that allow them to search for new components for their often specialized and demanding applications. "The TE Store is part of a larger effort to engage small and medium-sized customers whose businesses could benefit greatly from our technology and capabilities," says Nitin Mathur, Vice President and Chief eBusiness and Digital Officer. "We have seen initial success with the launch of our online store in the U.S. and expect our European customers to benefit from a better digital experience on TE.com as well."

From connectors to resistors to specific tools, almost all products can be ordered – in large or small quantities – and are shipped the same day. Availabilities and prices can be checked more quickly and products can be easily purchased via the web. Applications range from data centers, consumer electronics, and aerospace to industrial applications and transportation. But the selection of the best components for optimal data connection requires a lot of time and know-how. With its new digital platform, TE Connectivity now also offers engineers round-the-clock technical support.

From the Internet of Things to Blockchain, from 5G to edge computing to ultra-broadband solutions, connectivity is the key to our future. "We want the website to be an important resource for start-ups and small businesses working to turn their big ideas into reality," says Mathur.

