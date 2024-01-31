TE Connectivity ranked among Fortune World's Most Admired Companies for seventh year

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity, a world leader in connectors and sensors, has maintained its positive reputation among the business community, earning a spot on the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies list for the seventh consecutive year.

The annual survey, conducted by Fortune and Korn Ferry, is given to top executives, directors and financial analysts to identify the companies that enjoy the strongest reputations among their peers and across industries.

"I'm pleased that our global teams have continued to focus on innovation while delivering on our commitments to our customers and our owners, even as we continue to navigate a dynamic macro environment," said TE Connectivity CEO Terrence Curtin. "We believe strongly in our purpose to create a safer, sustainable, productive and connected future, and we appreciate this external recognition of our efforts."

The corporate reputation and performance of companies ranked among the World's Most Admired Companies are measured against nine criteria, including innovativeness, social responsibility, quality of management, long-term investment value and ability to attract talent.

ABOUT TE CONNECTIVITY

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions enable the distribution of power, signal and data to advance next-generation transportation, renewable energy, automated factories, data centers, medical technology and more. With more than 85,000 employees, including 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter). 

