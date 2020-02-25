TE Connectivity ranks among Ethisphere's 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity (TE) (NYSE: TEL), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, has been recognized by the Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of its 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies.

The annual listing honors companies that have a purpose-based strategy and strive to create positive change throughout their global communities as a core part of their business model.

"I'm proud that our teams at TE have embraced our purpose to create a world that is safer, sustainable, productive and connected," said TE Connectivity CEO Terrence Curtin. "As a global industrial technology leader, we know that operating with integrity and the highest ethical standards are essential to building and maintaining the trust of our customers, shareholders and employees."

TE has been recognized for six consecutive years and is one of only four honorees in the Electronics and Semiconductors category. The 2020 list includes 132 honorees spanning 21 countries and 51 industries.

"Congratulations to everyone at TE Connectivity for earning this recognition," said Ethisphere Chief Executive Officer Timothy Erblich. "This is a moment to acknowledge the leaders working to advance corporate cultures defined by integrity and affirm those companies contributing to broader societal imperatives and the greater good."

Methodology & Scoring

Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe. Best practices and insights from the 2020 honorees will be released in a report and webcast in March and April of this year.

All companies that participate in the assessment process receive an Analytical Scorecard providing them a holistic assessment of where their programs stand against the demanding standards of leading companies.

ABOUT TE CONNECTIVITY

TE Connectivity is a $13 billion global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With nearly 80,000 employees, including more than 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 150 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn , Facebook , WeChat and Twitter .

ABOUT THE ETHISPHERE INSTITUTE

The Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at https://ethisphere.com/.

SOURCE TE Connectivity Ltd.

