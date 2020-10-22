TE Connectivity releases a comprehensive card edge power connector portfolio for high current power connection

This portfolio is now extended with a variety of product options in interface, current rating, power density and multiple connector types, offering customers:

Comprehensive product portfolio

Abundant product options with standard, medium, high and premium current rating

Addressing general and high-end markets demands

System design flexibility

Available with Common Redundant Power Supply (CRPS) interface compatible products

Expansive PCB orientation configurations

Custom solutions available to address customer needs

Optimized performance

Higher current, higher density and better heat performance through TE's innovative contact design

Enhanced safety: UL and TUV certified

"TE's card edge power connector portfolio is enriched with full consideration of markets and customers' demands. It can offer safer, customizable, CRPS interface compliant, high-current and high-density power connection to address varied power supply units and riser cards requested from different end applications in general and high-end markets," said Tommy Yu, product manager at TE Connectivity's data and devices business unit. "Our newly introduced products are either UL or TUV certified and some get both certifications to ensure they can help support our customers with optimized and reliable performance."

To learn more about card edge power connectors, visit www.te.com/pcb-connectors/card-edge-power-connectors.

ABOUT TE CONNECTIVITY

TE Connectivity is a $13 billion global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With nearly 80,000 employees, including more than 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 150 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn , Facebook , WeChat and Twitter .

TE Connectivity, TE, TE connectivity (logo), EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS are trademarks owned or licensed by the TE Connectivity Ltd. family of companies. Other product and/or company names might be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE TE Connectivity

