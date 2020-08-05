TE Connectivity sets new sustainability, charitable goals for 2030

SCHAUFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, today unveiled a long-term sustainability and corporate responsibility strategy to better focus on the company's vision for the future.

TE's One Connected World strategy details a series of goals to make the world a better place as the company serves its employees, customers and shareholders.

"At TE, we have had an ongoing and transparent record of environmental, social and governance reporting through our annual corporate responsibility report and I'm proud of our progress over the past 10 years," said CEO Terrence Curtin. "Now, we are evolving our strategy to the next level with One Connected World, which builds on our purpose of creating a safer, sustainable, productive and connected future and provides a roadmap for us to make a measurable impact over the next decade."

TE has set nine strategic goals to meet by 2030:

Embed sustainability in product creation at TE

Partner with our direct and logistics suppliers to strengthen the sustainability of our supply chain; align our new construction with the Sustainable Facility Initiative

Zero-accident workplace

100% of facilities in water-scarce locations meet reduction targets

Decrease waste disposed

35%+ reduction in greenhouse gas emissions

Strengthen our workplace culture, in which all differences are valued and all opinions count

Impact 3 million people in next-generation technology education

Implement a global human rights program

The company will measure its progress toward these goals and report out annually in its corporate responsibility report starting with the FY2020 report. Some of the work TE already does in pursuit of its vision of One Connected World is detailed in the FY2019 report. As one example, the report showcases how TE has incorporated sustainability into its operations over the past decade. The company has met greenhouse gas and energy reduction goals in 2012, 2015 and 2018.

This report also marks the first year TE's corporate responsibility report aligns with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards. TE reports to the SASB standard specific to its industry as identified in the Sustainable Industry Classification System® (SICS®): Resource Transformation Sector — Electrical & Electronic Equipment Sustainability Accounting Standard.

To view the full FY2019 corporate responsibility report, visit TE.com/responsibility.

ABOUT TE CONNECTIVITY

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a $13 billion global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With nearly 80,000 employees, including more than 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 150 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

