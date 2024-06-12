TE Connectivity shareholders approve proposals at Special General Meeting

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The shareholders of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) approved each proposal presented at the June 12 Special General Meeting of shareholders. As a result, the company expects to complete the merger between TE Connectivity Ltd. and its wholly owned subsidiary, TE Connectivity plc, on or about Sept. 30, 2024, thereby changing the jurisdiction of organization of the company from Switzerland to Ireland. The merger will result in each shareholder of TE Connectivity Ltd. receiving one share of TE Connectivity plc, a company incorporated under the laws of Ireland, for each share of TE Connectivity Ltd. held immediately prior to the merger.

