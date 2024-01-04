TE Connectivity to hold annual general meeting of shareholders March 13, 2024

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) will hold its 2024 annual general meeting of shareholders (AGM) on March 13 at 2 p.m. CET at the Park Hyatt Zürich, Beethoven-Strasse 21, 8002 Zürich, Switzerland. Shareholders who are registered with voting rights in the share register of TE as of the close of business (EST) on Feb. 22 (the record date) will be entitled to vote on the matters presented at the AGM. Beneficial holders whose shares are held by nominees registered with voting rights in TE's share register on their behalf as of the same time and date will be entitled to instruct nominees to vote on the matters presented at the AGM.

Full details about voting are provided in TE's preliminary proxy statement for the AGM, which has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. A Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials (Notice) relating to the AGM will be mailed to each shareholder registered in the share register of TE as of the close of business (EST) on Jan. 4. Instructions on how to access the proxy materials over the internet or request a printed set of proxy materials will be provided in the Notice. The Notice also will provide instructions on how to submit a proxy over the internet or via mail.

A copy of the proxy materials, including a proxy card, also will be sent to any additional shareholders who are registered in our share register as shareholders with voting rights, or who become beneficial owners through a nominee registered in our share register as a shareholder with voting rights, as of the close of business (EST) on Feb. 22.

Shareholders are urged to read the definitive proxy statement which contains important information. The company has requested that banks, brokerage firms and other nominees who hold TE shares on behalf of beneficial owners as of the close of business (EST) on Jan. 4 forward the Notice to those beneficial shareholders and forward the proxy materials, together with a voting instruction card, to any additional beneficial owners who acquire their shares after the close of business (EST) on Jan. 4 and continue to hold them at the close of business (EST) on Feb. 22. In order to vote or give instructions to vote (as applicable), holders of record and beneficial owners who hold shares at the close of business (EST) on or after Jan. 4 must continue to hold those shares at the close of business (EST) on Feb. 22.

ABOUT TE CONNECTIVITY

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions enable the distribution of power, signal and data to advance next-generation transportation, renewable energy, automated factories, data centers, medical technology and more. With more than 85,000 employees, including 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

