TE Connectivity to present at Baird's 2019 Global Industrial Conference

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Terrence Curtin will present at Baird's 2019 Global Industrial Conference on Wednesday November 6, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. CT at the Four Seasons Hotel in Chicago.

A live audio webcast of the conference will be available in the events section of TE Connectivity's investor relations website at investors.te.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days after the live presentation and can be accessed at the same website.

About TE Connectivity



TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is a $14 billion global technology and manufacturing leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. For more than 75 years, our connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, have enabled advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With 80,000 employees, including more than 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

