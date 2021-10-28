TE Connectivity to present at Baird's 2021 Global Industrial Conference

Oct 28, 2021, 08:30 ET
SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Terrence Curtin, chief executive officer at TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL), a global leader in connectors and sensors, will present in a virtual fireside chat at Baird's 2021 Global Industrial Conference on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 9:05 a.m. EST. The event will be streamed live and will also be available for replay on the investor portion of TE's website at investors.te.com.
Curtin will discuss TE Connectivity's financial results for fiscal 2021 and how the company has been able to outperform the market due to the strength and diversity of its portfolio. He will also talk about TE's strong position in long-term technology trends including electric vehicles, data and cloud, factory automation and renewable investments, and how the company is driving content growth and share gains despite broader global supply challenges.
ABOUT TE CONNECTIVITY
TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With more than 85,000 employees, including over 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.
