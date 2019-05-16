TE Connectivity to Present at Bernstein's 35th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) announced today that Chief Executive Officer Terrence Curtin will present at Bernstein's 35th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in New York City on Thursday May 30, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. ET. The audio webcast will be live on the company's investor website and available for 90 days after the presentation at investors.te.com.



About TE Connectivity



TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is a $14 billion global technology and manufacturing leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. For more than 75 years, our connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, have enabled advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With 80,000 employees, including more than 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

SOURCE TE Connectivity Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.te.com

