TE Connectivity to present at Citi's 2021 Global Technology Conference

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heath Mitts, chief financial officer at TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL), a global leader in connectors and sensors, will present in a virtual fireside chat at Citi's 2021 Global Technology Conference on Monday, September 13, at 11:20 a.m. EDT. The event will be streamed live and will also be available for replay on the investor portion of TE's website at investors.te.com.