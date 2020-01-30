TE Connectivity to present at Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) announced today that Chief Financial Officer Heath Mitts will present at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 10:20 a.m. PT. The audio webcast will be live on the company's investor website and available for 90 days after the presentation at investors.te.com.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is a $13 billion global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With nearly 80,000 employees, including more than 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 150 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

