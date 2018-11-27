TE Connectivity to showcase high-speed Innovations at DesignCon 2019

Live demos will show the latest developments in high-speed system solutions

HARRISBURG, Pa., Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, will showcase a broad range of industry-leading high-speed data communications connectivity solutions in booth 817 at the DesignCon 2019 expo Jan. 30-31 in Santa Clara, California. TE offers a full spectrum of powerful, ultra-compact solutions for optimizing the latest data center innovations, delivering the speed, scalability, space-savings, improved thermals, power and reach needed to be first to market.

TE's featured live demos in its booth will include:

OSFP, QSFP-DD, QSFP, SFP-DD, high-speed I/O and STRADA Whisper, showcasing solutions for 5G, disaggregation, density, improved channels, thermal management, co-packaging and power delivery.

showcasing solutions for 5G, disaggregation, density, improved channels, thermal management, co-packaging and power delivery. The Sliver Interconnect Family, which has not only received industry recognition, but has been identified as the standard interface and required product performance through several industry groups like COBO, GenZ, EDSFF and Open Compute for current and next-gen server, storage and networking designs.

"Speed, density and high efficiency are all key requirements for new data center designs," said Erin Byrne, vice president and chief technology officer for TE Connectivity's Data and Devices business unit. "At DesignCon, TE will showcase solid engineering of industry-standard interfaces with innovative thermal and power management solutions, meeting the challenges of increasing density and speed in the data center."

Learn more on TE's DesignCon 2019 events page.

