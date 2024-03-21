TE Connectivity welcomes third class to African Heritage Scholarship Program

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity, a world leader in connectors and sensors, will welcome another 10 students this year into its African Heritage Scholarship Program.

The $3.5 million program, now in its third year, is an investment in the company's efforts to further diversify its workforce and bring new opportunities in the technology industry to top-performing Black and African American students in the United States.

"Inclusion is one of TE's core values and the African Heritage Scholarship Program is a great example of how we are working to further diversify our teams," said CEO Terrence Curtin. "I am excited to see the contributions of this new class of scholars, as well as the people who have completed the program and have chosen to begin their careers at TE."

The students will complete three-month internships at TE sites throughout the U.S. Upon successful completion of the internship, the students will receive a scholarship of up to $22,500 for their next academic year, based on financial need, and will be invited back for a second internship at TE the following summer. The scholarship would then be eligible for renewal for a second year.

This year's cohort of students join TE from nine top universities across the country: Howard University, Lawrence Technological University, North Carolina A&T University, North Carolina State University, Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville, Towson University, University of Memphis, University of San Francisco and Virginia Commonwealth University.

For more information, visit te.com/scholarships.

ABOUT TE CONNECTIVITY

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions enable the distribution of power, signal and data to advance next-generation transportation, renewable energy, automated factories, data centers, medical technology and more. With more than 85,000 employees, including 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

