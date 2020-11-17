TE Connectivity wins 2020 ASPENCORE World Electronics Achievement Award

"We are pleased that TE thermal bridge I/O connectors have been recognized by ASPENCORE to receive this award from a highly competitive range of entries. This innovative product was developed by TE engineers to optimize heat dissipation and continued system performance as power requirements continue to increase," said Erin Byrne, Data and Devices business unit CTO at TE Connectivity. "We aim to design outstanding products to help our customers address constant challenges in designing their next-generation computing and networking systems."

As systems, including servers, switches and routers, have become more sophisticated and deliver higher speeds, their power requirements have also increased, leading to a need for new solutions that can handle more heat. TE Connectivity's thermal bridge technology was developed to help solve this problem, specifically in fixed cooling applications with restricted airflow, liquid cooling or cold plates.

With integrated mechanical springs, the innovative solutions can provide up to 2x better thermal resistance over most traditional thermal technologies such as gap pads or thermal pads. Optimized for I/O applications using cold plates with liquid cooling or heat pipes, ganged heatsinks or direct chassis conduction applications with little to no airflow, TE's thermal bridge solutions feature a near-zero plate gap in the bridge construction for substantially improved thermal transfer and minimal levels of compression. In addition, the new solution delivers long-lasting and consistent thermal performance with an elastic compression design that can be resistant to set or relaxation over time. This feature can also help to reduce component replacement during system servicing.

In addition to the 2020 ASPENCORE Award, TE's thermal bridge recently earned a bronze award in the Connectivity category of WTWH Media's 2020 Leadership in Engineering Achievement Program (LEAP) Awards.

To learn more about TE's thermal bridge I/O connectors, please click here.

