TE Connectivity's MULTI-BEAM Plus power connectors support next-generation power needs with up to 140A/contact

The new MULTI-BEAM Plus power connector is manufactured with thicker material and features a high-density tail to carry higher current. Separated power contacts improve dimension stability. MULTI-BEAM Plus connectors are suitable for data center and telecom equipment, industrial automation devices, and power systems.

"The industry is demanding higher current and higher performance to power its new designs, and TE addresses this need by providing a connector with one of the highest currents available per power contact," said Tommy Yu, product manager in TE Connectivity's data and devices business unit. "TE's family of rectangular power connectors have become widely accepted in the industry, and MULTI-BEAM Plus connectors are expected to extend this trend."

ABOUT TE CONNECTIVITY

TE Connectivity Ltd. is a $14 billion global technology and manufacturing leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. For more than 75 years, our connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, have enabled advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With 80,000 employees, including more than 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

