TE Connectivity's new multi-fiber cable assemblies connect multiple units with a single cable in harsh environments

Suitable for wireless outdoor applications such as 5G, microwave, robotics, aerospace/defense and other harsh environments, TE's multi-fiber cable assemblies can save space, simplify connections, and offer an economic upgrade solution because they are intended for use without requiring an upgrade of customer applications. These cable assemblies use bend-insensitive fiber G.657.A2, which can allow for easy, fool-proof installation and reliable performance. In addition, the bayonet-style locking feature provides positive feedback to technicians when fully mated.

"Harsh environments demand extremely robust connectors that are easy to use," said Stefan Borgas, product manager for rugged interconnects at TE Connectivity's Data and Devices business unit. "Our multi-fiber cable assemblies can deliver outstanding longevity and performance while saving time and money."

