TE Connectivity's new PCIe Gen 4 card edge connectors support speeds up to 16 Gbps

These PCIe Gen 4 card edge connectors are available in a wide variety of configurations, including x1, x4, x8 and x16 (36/64/98/164 positions) standard links as per PCI-SIG CEM specifications. There are three plating options (30u'',15u'' and gold flash), two polyester film options (full cover surface and 10mm x 10mm) and two solder tail options (solder pad and solder tab).

"As manufacturers begin to implement PCIe Gen 4 connectivity inside their data center products, they may require high-performing card edge connectors that offer full backward compatibility," said Taylor Luo, product manager at TE Connectivity. "TE's new PCIe Gen 4 adapters fully support new designs for Intel, AMD and IBM platforms and are available in a wide range of configurations to address virtually any need."



