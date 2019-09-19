TE Connectivity's new PCIe Gen 4 card edge connectors support speeds up to 16 Gbps
New connectors support next-generation Intel, AMD and IBM platforms with higher bandwidth
Sep 19, 2019, 08:00 ET
HARRISBURG, Pa., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in innovative connectivity solutions for high-speed computing and networking applications, today introduced its new PCIe Gen 4 card edge connectors, which meet industry PCI-SIG Card Electromechanical (CEM) specification 4.0 and support Intel and AMD next-generation platforms with up to 16 Gbps of bandwidth. Designed to support next-generation CPUs for better system application scaling and higher bandwidth in servers, storage, workstations and desktop PCs, TE's new PCIe Gen 4 card edge connectors feature a 1.00mm pitch to enable all generations of PCI Express signaling designs and support speeds of 16 Gbps (PCIe Gen 4), 8.0 Gbps (PCIe Gen 3), 5.0 Gbps (PCIe Gen 2) and 2.5 Gbps (PCIe Gen 1). In addition, the connectors' footprint and mating interface are backward-compatible with each PCIe generation.
These PCIe Gen 4 card edge connectors are available in a wide variety of configurations, including x1, x4, x8 and x16 (36/64/98/164 positions) standard links as per PCI-SIG CEM specifications. There are three plating options (30u'',15u'' and gold flash), two polyester film options (full cover surface and 10mm x 10mm) and two solder tail options (solder pad and solder tab).
"As manufacturers begin to implement PCIe Gen 4 connectivity inside their data center products, they may require high-performing card edge connectors that offer full backward compatibility," said Taylor Luo, product manager at TE Connectivity. "TE's new PCIe Gen 4 adapters fully support new designs for Intel, AMD and IBM platforms and are available in a wide range of configurations to address virtually any need."
To learn more about TE's PCIe Gen 4 connectors, click here.
ABOUT TE CONNECTIVITY
TE Connectivity Ltd. is a $14 billion global technology and manufacturing leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. For more than 75 years, our connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, have enabled advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With 80,000 employees, including more than 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.
TE Connectivity, TE, TE connectivity (logo), and EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS are trademarks owned or licensed by the TE Connectivity Ltd. family of companies. Other logos, product(s) and/or company names might be trademarks of their respective owners.
SOURCE TE Connectivity
Share this article