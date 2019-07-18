TE Connectivity's QSFP-DD connectors, cages and cable assemblies support speeds up to 400 Gbps

Unlike other 400G solutions on the market, QSFP-DD products are backward-compatible, which can provide an easy upgrade path from existing QSFP designs. TE's QSFP-DD products leverage proprietary zipper fin heatsink technology allowing them to work cost-effectively in 15-18W applications.

TE offers a broad QSFP-DD portfolio which includes 1x1 through 1x6 cages and surface mount (SMT) connectors on a 0.8mm pitch, along with various lengths and wire sizes of straight and breakout passive copper cable assemblies. Customer specific designs with different lightpipes, heatsinks and cable assemblies are also available, supported by TE signal integrity experts.

"As the world marches toward next generation connectivity in data center equipment, designers need new connector and cable assembly solutions to support this change," said Zach Galbraith, product manager at TE Connectivity. "We are excited to be one of the premier suppliers bringing QSFP-DD products to our customers, enabling 400 Gbps data rates through a single port. These products can provide much-needed flexibility to the industry's end users, platform designers and system integrators."

