TE Connectivity's Thermal Bridge solution wins recognition in 2020 LEAP Awards

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in innovative connectivity solutions for high-speed computing and networking applications, has earned a bronze award in the Connectivity category of WTWH Media's 2020 Leadership in Engineering Achievement Program (LEAP) Awards for its thermal bridge solution.

TE's thermal bridge solutions were developed to cool pluggable input/output (I/O) modules in some of the most demanding data communication applications. A critical performance indicator for design engineers is the amount of compression force required to maximize the effectiveness of the thermal interface material. The thermal bridge technology from TE can allow design engineers to focus their efforts on the device itself and its operating characteristics rather than on the limitations imposed by mechanical compression devices like screws and hold-downs. TE's thermal bridge technology combines the flexibility of a polymer-based gap pad with the superior performance of large surface-area metal fins.

"The thermal bridge solutions resulted from TE engineers tackling an increasingly important challenge in dissipating heat in dense data center interconnects," said Erin Byrne, Data and Devices business unit CTO at TE Connectivity. "We are proud that our innovative thermal bridge solution has been recognized for a LEAP Award out of hundreds of entries from around the world."

The LEAP Awards celebrate the most innovative and forward-thinking products serving the design engineering space, showcasing global electronic engineering achievements in 12 categories. This year's winners were chosen by an independent judging panel of 14 engineering and academic professionals, and entries were submitted from around the globe. WTWH publications participating in the program included Design World, Fluid Power World, Fastener Engineering, and EE World.

