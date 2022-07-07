Tea Collection and Sanrio® Launch an Exclusive Capsule Collection

Globally-Inspired Children's Clothing Brand Tea Collection Debuts New Capsule Collection Featuring Sanrio's Beloved Characters

SAN FRANCISCO, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's clothing company Tea Collection, known for its globally-inspired designs, announced today the launch of a new capsule collection in partnership with global lifestyle brand Sanrio. The collaboration features some of Sanrio's most beloved icons, including Hello Kitty®, Badtz-maru™, Keroppi™, My Melody™, and Pompompurin™, all in one-of-a-kind Tea designs!

Hello Kitty Wrap Neck Dress (Available in Sizes 2 - 16)

The collection for kids sized 0 - 16 has all new kawaii graphics and prints showcasing Hello Kitty® and Friends on tees, dresses, rompers, and more. This launch is part of Tea Collection's new Fall 2022 line, which coincides with Tea's 20th anniversary and is fittingly inspired by Sanrio's Japanese heritage.

"We wanted to honor Tea's 20th anniversary in a special way this year. We're thrilled to be celebrating this milestone and the launch of our new Japan collection with such a universally-beloved brand," says Leigh Rawdon, Founder and CEO of Tea Collection.

"We're so excited to partner with Tea Collection for this one-of-a-kind line that features practical luxury and inspired design from their dedicated team of artists," says Jill Koch, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Sales and Business Development at Sanrio, Inc. "Going beyond the product offerings, Tea joins Sanrio with the same value of encouraging worldwide kindness by giving back 10% of profits for projects and organizations aimed at creating a better future for everyone, everywhere."

Tea Collection blends the beauty of different cultures from around the world with ethical sourcing practices to bring modern design to children's clothing. With Sanrio emphasizing the importance of friendship and togetherness for over 60 years, the collaboration between the like-minded brands aims to be a meaningful one.

The super cute Tea Collection X Hello Kitty® and Friends collection will be available on July 21, 2022. Sign up to be notified when the collection drops at teacollection.com/hellokittyandfriends.

About Tea Collection

Tea Collection is a line of globally-inspired, sustainably-sourced clothing for kids, sizes 0-16. Twice a year, CEO Leigh Rawdon and her team explore a new region of the world and transform their discoveries into a collection of high-quality, modern clothing for children designed to spark curiosity and connection. The brand also commits to giving back to these inspiring communities, donating 10% of Tea's profits to ensure a better world for kids everywhere. The company has donated over $1.5M to local grassroots organizations via its ongoing partnership with The Global Fund for Children and other partnering charities. www.teacollection.com

About Sanrio

Sanrio is the global lifestyle brand best known for pop icon Hello Kitty®, and home to many other beloved character brands, including Chococat™, My Melody™, Badtz-Maru™, Keroppi™, Gudetama™, and Aggretsuko™. Sanrio was founded on the "Small Gift, Big Smile®" philosophy – that a small gift can bring happiness and friendship to people of all ages. Since 1960, this philosophy has served as the inspiration to offer quality products, services, and activities that inspire unique consumer experiences worldwide. Today, Sanrio's legendary breadth of products is available in over 130 countries and in retail locations, including department, specialty, national chain retailers, and Sanrio boutique stores. To learn more about Sanrio, please visit www.sanrio.com.

