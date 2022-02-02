TEA COLLECTION PARTNERS WITH RESALE MARKETPLACE KIDIZEN TO LAUNCH TEA REWEAR PROGRAM

Tea Rewear makes it simple for customers to recycle, shop, and sell pre-loved Tea Collection items. Tweet this

Tea Collection's built-to-last quality has made the brand a customer favorite on Kidizen's platform as the resale value holds up after years of wear and collectors seek out favorite pieces from Tea's destination-inspired collections. With over 20,000 items available, Tea Rewear offers a comprehensive selection of gently-used Tea Collection baby and kid apparel.

"For twenty years, Tea Collection has been committed to creating heirloom quality, globally-inspired clothing designed to be passed from kid to kid. Sustainability starts with a commitment to quality, and Tea Rewear gives a second - or third! - life to our clothes, giving customers a chance to shop vintage collections inspired by the global destinations that have inspired us through the years," says Leigh Rawdon, Founder and CEO of Tea Collection.

"Given how quickly kids grow out of their clothes, it's no surprise that kidswear is projected to be the fastest-growing resale segment in the coming years. As the largest marketplace focused specifically on kids' fashion, we are thrilled to partner with high-quality brands like Tea Collection to provide parents an easy eco-friendly way to pass on outgrown items and shop for their kid's next size as they grow," says Dori Graff, Co-Founder and CEO of Kidizen.

The goal of this effort is to reduce environmental impact by extending the life of garments and keeping them out of landfills. Tea Rewear builds on Tea Collection's ongoing commitments to sustainability and making the world a better place for kids everywhere.

About Tea Collection

Tea Collection is a line of globally-inspired, sustainably-sourced clothing and accessories for kids, ages 0-12. Twice a year, CEO Leigh Rawdon and her team explore a new region of the world and transform their discoveries into a collection of high-quality, modern clothing for children designed to spark curiosity and connection. The brand also commits to giving back to these inspiring communities, donating 10% of Tea's profits to ensure a better world for kids everywhere. The company has donated over $1.5M to local grassroots organizations via its ongoing partnership with The Global Fund for Children and other partnering charities. www.teacollection.com.

About Kidizen

Kidizen is the leading digital resale marketplace dedicated to kids' fashion and essentials. Based in Minneapolis, the company is a female-founded startup that's redefining how the online resale economy works. It sells quality pre-loved items from families, fashion brands and retailers to the largest community of mom shoppers in the U.S. Kidizen also partners with top kid brands through its Rewear® Collective to help customers extend the lives of the items they purchase. www.kidizen.com.

