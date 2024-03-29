Tea gathering in Fangcun, fragrance floating the world

GUANGZHOU, China, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In Liwan district, Guangzhou, there is a place called Fangcun famous for its tea and flowers. At present, Fangcun tea market has 26 main operators and nearly 4,000 merchants, which is the professional tea distribution center with the largest scale, the most concentrated shops, the most complete varieties, the largest trading volume and the widest radiation surface in China. It is also the national tea circulation hub and brand incubator, according to Investment Promotion Center of Liwan District. As the vane of the national tea industry and tea economy, Fangcun tea market has the reputation of "the world tea relies on China, and the Chinese tea industry relies on Fangcun".

Fangcun tea source has a long history. Thousands of years ago, famous families from Zhejiang Province migrated south to settle down here and multiply with their ancestral tea growing skills, thus giving birth to "Chajiao Village". Remembering the good scenery of tea and flowers in Jiangnan in the old days, the villagers planted flowers in addition to tea, and gradually developed into "the first flower town in Lingnan" due to favorable climatic conditions, which was named "Flower Land" and later renamed "Fangcun".

Fangcun has been an important tea trade port since ancient times. From the 1960s to the 1980s, Fangcun was an important producer of jasmine tea, and its products sold well at home and abroad. Fangcun Dachongkou is also the fermentation test base of Pu'er tea, creating the era of ripe tea of Pu'er tea. The rise of Fangcun tea wholesale market in the 1990s brought together a large number of experienced and unique industry stallions, representing the highest level of the industry.

Facing the challenges and opportunities of the new era, the innovation of industrial model, the cohesion of brand power and the deepening of cultural communication constitute the new driving force for the development of Fangcun tea industry. This vital place of tea industry, full of vitality, will surely be the future of the integration of tea industry with culture, tourism, e-commerce, creativity and other industries, and will certainly be the future of helping to cultivate and build an international consumption center city, spreading Lingnan culture, and promoting the transformation and upgrading of China's tea development.

SOURCE Investment Promotion Center of Liwan District, Guangzhou