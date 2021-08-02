Tea Market 2020-2024: Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast|Technavio

The tea market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The new product launches will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Tea Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Tea Market is segmented as below:

Product

Black Tea



Green Tea



Others

Geographic

APAC



Europe



North America



South America

Distribution channel

Offline



Online

Tea Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the tea market in the Soft Drinks industry include Associated British Foods, Hain Celestial, ITO EN, Tata Global Beverages, Unilever, Barry's Tea, Bettys & Taylors Group, Bigelow Tea, Dilmah Ceylon Tea, Nestlé, Starbucks, and The Republic of Tea. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Tea Market size

size Tea Market trends

trends Tea Market industry analysis

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the tea market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Tea Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist tea market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the tea market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the tea market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of tea market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Black tea - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Green tea - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume drivers – Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Arteasans Beverages LLC

Associated British Foods Plc

ITO EN Ltd.

Nestlé SA

Numi Inc.

Starbucks Corp.

Tata Global Beverages

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

The Republic of Tea

Unilever Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

