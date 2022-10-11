Tea Market Size to Grow by USD 19.48 Bn, New Product Launches to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The tea market will be driven by factors such as new product launches. The preference of consumers is shifting from regular tea products to beneficial products such as antioxidants and herbal tea. Vendors are launching new and innovative products, such as new variants of tea, to expand their existing tea product portfolio. This helps in increasing sales volume and market share. Therefore, new product launches are expected to propel the growth of the tea market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tea Market 2022-2026

The tea market size is expected to grow by USD 19.48 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.55% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Tea Market : Market Trend

The premiumization of functional tea products is one of the key trends in the market. Vendors are offering a wide range of products with varying qualities and flavors and at different prices and volumes. Consumers prefer high-quality products that contain organic or natural ingredients with health benefits. Premium products such as organic functional tea and herbal tea are marked with USDA, which ensures the organic quality of the product. Consumers' engagement is largely driven by premium products. Vendors are offering single packages with different tea flavors to increase the adoption of premium tea products among consumers. Therefore, the premiumization of tea products is expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Tea Market : Segmentation Analysis

This report segments the tea market by product (black tea, green tea, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

During the forecast period, APAC is expected to register the highest growth due to factors such as the production and consumption of black tea. The region will account for 61% of the growth of the global market, with China, Japan, and India being the key countries. China is one of the major manufacturers and exporters of green tea across the world, while India is one of the major manufacturers and exporters of black tea. Other prominent markets for tea in APAC include Japan, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, and Indonesia. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Therefore, the tea market in APAC is expected to witness an accelerating year-over-year growth rate during the forecast period. Global and regional vendors of tea are increasing their consumer base in APAC by increasing their e-commerce activities, particularly through third-party online players, such as Amazon.com Inc (Amazon). The major e-commerce players operating in APAC include Amazon, eBay Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., and Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd.

Tea Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.55% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 19.48 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.52 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 61% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Apeejay Surrendra Group, Akbar Brothers Pvt Ltd, Associated British Foods Plc, Barrys Tea, Davids Tea Inc., Fukujuen Co. Ltd., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Harney and Sons Fine Teas, ITO EN Ltd., M.M.Ispahani LTD., Mcleod Russel India Ltd., Mighty Leaf Tea Canada, Nestle SA, Numi Inc., Tata Consumer Products Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Republic of Tea Inc., Tim Hortons USA Inc., Unilever PLC, WISSOTZKY INC, and Yunnan Dayi Tea Industry Group Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

