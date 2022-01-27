Tea Market to generate $68.95 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 6.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Tea Market by Type (Green Tea, Black Tea, Oolong Tea, Fruit/Herbal Tea, and Others), Packaging (Plastic Containers, Loose Tea, Paperboards, Aluminum Tins, and Tea Bags), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, And Others) and Application (Residential and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global tea industry generated $55.14 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $68.95 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Prevalence of tea consumption culture, different health benefits of tea, increase in awareness about weight loss, and expanding retail sector propel the growth of the global tea market. However, varying prices of raw material restrain the market growth. Contrarily, reduced demand for carbonated drinks and advent of new flavors create new opportunities in the coming years.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2296

Covid-19 Scenario

Production activities have been halted due to lockdown restrictions. Moreover, there have been raw material unavailability and disruptions in supply chain, which in turn, hampered production.

The online stores put a hold on delivery services with lockdown restrictions imposed by government to limit the spread. Moreover, the demand-supply gap widened as health-conscious people required green tea and different types of teas.

Supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores were closed or opened for a specific period of time as per government regulations. With lockdown restrictions put off, production activities and physical stores began their operations.

The green tea segment to continue its leadership status during the forecast period

On the basis type, the green tea segment contributed the largest market share in 2019, accounted for nearly one-third of the global tea market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Furthermore, this segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.8% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to health benefits such as enhanced digestion, improved heart & mental health, benefits of weight loss, and innovative advertisements and celebrity endorsements. The report also discusses segments such as black tea, fruit/herbal tea, oolong tea, and others.

The supermarket/hypermarket segment to maintain its lead position by 2027

On the basis of distribution channel, the supermarket/hypermarket segment held more than one-third of the global tea market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its lead position in terms of revenue by 2027. This is due to presence of wide variety of products, surge in footfall in emerging nations, and one-stop solution offered by them. However, the online stores segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 8.4% from 2020 to 2027, owing to discounts and convenience offered by these online channels.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2027, North America to grow steadily

Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for to the highest market share in 2019, holding nearly three-fourths of the total market share of the global tea market, and will continue its dominance during the forecast period. Moreover, this region is projected to manifest the largest CAGR with a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. This is attributed to advent of tea culture in countries such as China, India, and Japan along with surge in popularity of black tea with its health benefits. However, North America is estimated to witness the second-highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2296

Leading market players

Associated British Foods Plc.

Barry's Tea Limited

Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

ITO EN, Ltd.

Mcleod Russel India Limited

Nestle S.A.

TaeTea

Tata Global Beverages

The Republic of Tea, Inc.

Unilever Group

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

North America Green Tea Leaves Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020–2027

Ready-to-drink (RTD) Tea Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2027

Tea Tree Oil Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2018–2025

Instant Tea Premix Consumption Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2027

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

SOURCE Allied Market Research