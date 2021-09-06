Tea Market Witnesses Emergence of Associated British Foods Plc & Barrys Tea as Key Market Contributors| $16.20 Bn Growth Expected During 2021-2025

With the gradual recovery of markets from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the tea market industry is likely to witness a positive impact during the forecast period.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Addressing Potential Impacts by Facilitating changes in Process Designs

Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.

Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Find COVID-19 Insights Right Here

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Access Technavio's Subscription Platform For 14 Days Free Trial Before Buying Full Report

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Reports that might interest you:

Functional Drinks Market Report -The functional drinks market has the potential to grow by USD 46.11 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.78%. Download a free sample report.

Instant Coffee Market Report -The instant coffee market value is projected to grow by USD 9.26 billion at a CAGR of about 5% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report.

Emerging Opportunities with Key players

Associated British Foods Plc - The company offers classic black teas, green teas, herbals teas, and more.

- The company offers classic black teas, green teas, herbals teas, and more. Barrys Tea - The company offers decaf blends, loose leaves, herbal tea, and more.

- The company offers decaf blends, loose leaves, herbal tea, and more. Unilever Group - The company offers green teas under the brand Lipton.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get a report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown:

https://www.technavio.com/report/tea-market-industry-analysis

Tea Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The tea market is segmented as below:

Product

Black Tea



Green Tea



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

The tea market is driven by the functional benefits of tea. In addition, other factors such as the rapid rise in consumption of green tea, and new product launches are expected to trigger the tea market toward witnessing a CAGR of over almost 5.19% during the forecast period.

Download our extensive report to get Exhaustive Insights: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40978

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com

