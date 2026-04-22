Tea Time at Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center To Celebrate Harriet Lane on May 2

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Franklin County Visitors Bureau

Apr 22, 2026, 18:45 ET

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Join the Franklin County Visitors Bureau on the afternoon of May 2 to celebrate Harriet Rebecca Lane, who was born in Mercersburg, Franklin County PA, on May 9, 1803. Harriet Lane was the niece of future president James Buchanan and served as the nation's First Lady during the Buchanan presidency, 1857 to 1861. She is the First Lady of Franklin County.

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Harriet Lane, born in Mercersburg PA, was America's First Lady during her uncle James Buchanan's presidency. Each year, Franklin County celebrates the First Lady of Franklin County with a tea in May, her birth month.
Harriet Lane, born in Mercersburg PA, was America's First Lady during her uncle James Buchanan's presidency. Each year, Franklin County celebrates the First Lady of Franklin County with a tea in May, her birth month.

Tea begins at noon and is held in the Great Room on the second level of the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center. Cost per person is $38. Each participant receives a take-home tea cup and take home teas. The program will look at the beauty of flowers, share how to bring a Victorian touch to flower arranging, and talk about accenting outfits with flowers--much like Harriet Lane often did as First Lady.

Hats are a tradition of Harriet Lane's era, so every participant is invited to wear a hat. Feel free to craft a special one or wear a favorite. Franklin County Visitors Bureau will be awarding prizes to those wearing hats and will recognize Most Elegant, Most Springtime Inspiration, and Harriet's Pick.

Menu for the tea is: cucumber sandwiches, summer sandwiches, cookies, strawberry tarts, milk bread, and an array of teas.

Seating is limited. Get tickets online here or contact the Franklin County Visitors Bureau at 717.552.2977.

For more to see and do in Franklin County, visit ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com.

SOURCE Franklin County Visitors Bureau

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