Tea Tree Oil Market Set to Reach $69.0 Million by 2028, Fueled by Growing Consumer Demand for Natural Remedies

News provided by

Research and Markets

03 Nov, 2023, 17:15 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tea Tree Oil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tea tree oil market, valued at US$ 51.0 million in 2022, is anticipated to experience substantial growth, with a projected market size of US$ 69.0 million by 2028. This growth is expected to be driven by a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.96% during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Tea Tree Oil: Nature's Remedy

Tea tree oil, extracted from the leaves of Melaleuca alternifolia, is a versatile essential oil known for its colorless to pale yellow appearance and remarkable properties. It is highly effective against fungal infections of the scalp, skin, and toenails, making it a popular choice for natural remedies.

Moreover, tea tree oil's antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal attributes make it useful in treating conditions such as herpes, cold sores, shingles, and warts. It is commonly distributed in both concentrated and diluted forms, with the latter finding extensive use in skincare, personal care, and cosmetic products.

Key Market Trends

The tea tree oil market is witnessing several key trends:

  • Shift Toward Natural Ingredients: Consumer preferences are shifting toward cosmetic products enriched with natural ingredients. This trend is driven by the demand for clean-label and organic herbal products, coupled with increasing awareness of the adverse effects of synthetic chemicals.
  • Online and Offline Availability: The easy availability of tea tree oil products through online and offline organized retail channels is contributing to market growth.
  • Pharmaceutical Applications: Tea tree oil is extensively used in the formulation of various pharmaceutical products, further boosting market demand.
  • Investment in Research and Development: Key players are investing in research and development to develop stable concentrations of tea tree oil with enhanced efficacy.
  • Rising Disposable Income: Increasing disposable income levels among consumers are supporting market growth.

Key Market Segmentation

The market is segmented based on grade, distribution channel, and end user:

By Grade:

  • Pharma/Cosmetic Grade
  • Therapeutic Grade

By Distribution Channel:

  • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
  • Direct Sales
  • Departmental Stores
  • Online Stores
  • Others

By End User:

  • FMCG Manufacturer
  • Cosmetic Companies
  • Pharmaceutical Companies
  • Others

By Region:

  • North America
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Europe
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global tea tree oil market include Coromandel Mountains Tea Tree Oil Company, G.R. Davis Pty Ltd., Integria Healthcare, Jenbrook Australia, Main Camp Natural Extracts Pty Ltd., Maria River Plantation, Naturally Australian Tea Tree Oil Pty Ltd (NATTo), NOW Foods, Oribi Oils (Pty) Ltd., T.G.Cassegrain & Co Pty Ltd., The Lebermuth Co. Inc., and Young Living Essential Oils LC.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  1. What was the size of the global tea tree oil market in 2022?
  2. What is the expected growth rate of the global tea tree oil market during 2023-2028?
  3. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global tea tree oil market?
  4. What are the key factors driving the global tea tree oil market?
  5. What is the breakup of the global tea tree oil market based on the grade?
  6. What is the breakup of the global tea tree oil market based on the distribution channel?
  7. What is the breakup of the global tea tree oil market based on end user?
  8. What are the key regions in the global tea tree oil market?
  9. Who are the key players/companies in the global tea tree oil market?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iqco4c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

M-Commerce Revolutionizes Retailing and Payments: Near-Field Communication (NFC) and Digital Wallets Propel Market to Unprecedented Growth

M-Commerce Revolutionizes Retailing and Payments: Near-Field Communication (NFC) and Digital Wallets Propel Market to Unprecedented Growth

The "Mobile Commerce Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to...
Assessment of the Intensity-modulated Radiotherapy (IMRT) Market 2023-2028, Featuring Varian Medical Systems, Elekta, Accuray, and Hitachi, Among Other Key Players

Assessment of the Intensity-modulated Radiotherapy (IMRT) Market 2023-2028, Featuring Varian Medical Systems, Elekta, Accuray, and Hitachi, Among Other Key Players

The "Global Intensity-modulated Radiotherapy Market 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Cosmetics and Personal Care

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.