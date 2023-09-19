Teach Away, a Pluribus Technologies Company, Witnesses a 75% Surge in Aspiring Educators Looking to Teach Abroad in 2023

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - As the world enters a post-pandemic era, there is a notable increase in individuals enthusiastically embracing the opportunity to immerse themselves in diverse cultures and embark on global adventures. Teaching abroad has once again emerged as an alluring pathway for those seeking culturally enriching experiences and a chance to make a meaningful impact on communities worldwide.

Teach Away, a leading portfolio company of Pluribus Technologies (TSXV: PLRB), with a successful 20-year legacy of connecting teachers with schools around the world, has recently observed a remarkable [47%] rise in new registrations on its platform. This surge signifies a growing interest in pursuing teaching opportunities abroad.

Rene Frey, CEO of Teach Away, expressed their commitment to empowering educators and connecting them with life-changing opportunities. He remarked, "The substantial increase in demand for teaching abroad through Teach Away is a testament to the global appeal of such experiences. This surge in interest not only fosters growth for our business but also reaffirms our commitment to providing solutions for educators worldwide."

Moreover, the company has noticed a substantial 75% upswing in applications for teaching jobs overseas, reflecting an escalating demand for these fulfilling opportunities.

A significant demographic driving this trend consists of recent college graduates. These graduates are eager to gain real-life experiences while embarking on international adventures. Motivated by their aspirations to teach abroad, more college graduates are now seeking to earn a TEFL certification to fulfill the requirements for teaching positions overseas. A TEFL certification equips individuals with the necessary skills and knowledge to teach English as a foreign language in classrooms worldwide and through online platforms. Teach Away's TEFL programs provide world-class instruction from highly regarded institutions across the globe.

"The surging demand and heightened interest in international teaching opportunities have supported our revenue objectives. We are optimistic and fully committed to fostering this momentum, expecting further expansion ahead. It not only aligns with our growth strategy but also reaffirms the enduring appeal of global educational experiences" said Richard Adair, CEO of Pluribus Technologies.

For more information on teaching abroad or to explore our internationally recognized TEFL programs, please visit www.teachaway.com and teflonline.teachaway.com.

About Teach Away

Founded in 2003, Teach Away has been working to create a world where every student experiences the power of a great teacher. Our journey began as an international recruitment agency and fuelled by our mission to address the global teacher shortage, we have since grown to offer innovative solutions to license, recruit, and expand the power of great teachers worldwide. Today, Teach Away, alongside our sister companies Skooli and Klassroom, works collaboratively to support schools, teachers, and students internationally. Our combined expertise in teacher recruitment, teacher training, online tutoring, and education technology allows us to provide comprehensive solutions to the challenges facing education today. Teach Away is part of Keeson Group, a Pluribus Technologies (TSXV: PLRB) portfolio company. For more information, please visit teachaway.com.

About Pluribus Technologies Corp.

Pluribus is a technology company that is a value-based acquirer of small, profitable business-to-business technology companies in a range of verticals and industries. Pluribus provides its acquisitions access to experienced sales and marketing resources, strategic partnership opportunities, a diverse portfolio of customers in different geographical markets and enabling technologies to create new revenue streams and provide the opportunity for these companies to grow in their respective markets. For more information, please visit: pluribustechnologies.com.

