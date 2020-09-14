Teach by the Beach Package at The Shores Resort & Spa Invites Families to Take Advantage of Freedom of Online School

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new and most unusual school year has started. With the COVID-19 pandemic moving lessons online for most students, new opportunities to take learning on the road open up for families. The Shores Resort & Spa shares ways to take advantage of travel opportunities while school is online with a special fourth night free offer. The Teach by the Beach package features the fourth night free, complimentary enhanced WiFi, easy access to the beach, and a map with tips on where to go in the area to enrich their education. The package is valid the first semester of 2020 (Dec 20) and can be booked online at https://www.shoresresort.com/.

Coastal classroom map highlights areas to learn. Illustration by @BohemianMint The Shores Resort & Spa in Daytona Beach Shores, FL

"The typical school day can be incredibly entertaining as parents take advantage of remote work and school opportunities," says Rob Burnetti, general manager of The Shores Resort & Spa, "Our area offers sites and attractions ideal for enhancing the lessons of math, science and even history."

The Coastal Classroom Map from The Shores Resort & Spa highlights several sites including the:

Ponce Inlet Lighthouse & Museum, a National Historic Landmark built in 1887 which offers educational tours and as the tallest lighthouse - a touch of PE class as students climb the 203 stairs to the top;

The Museum of Arts & Science which features permanent exhibits, a children's museum, a planetarium, a self-guided tour for history lovers and one for art lovers, and opens a new art exhibition on August 29 entitled The Healing Power of Art: By Beaux Arts of Central Florida ;

entitled The Healing Power of Art: By Beaux Arts of ; The Ponce Preserve, home to the Green Mound State Archaeological Site, an ancient Indian midden. In addition to history, the park, which spans 41 acres from the Atlantic Ocean to the Halifax River, offers earth sciences opportunities as the terrain is varied, from the ocean dunes, through terraced palmetto patches and maritime hammock to the wetlands adjacent to the Halifax River. As part of the Great Birding Trail, biology lessons also take flight;

To really jump into science, surf lessons are available through Pure Life Surf School. Students who learn to surf experience both the physical science of balance as well as the physics of waves. Plus, it is loads of fun.

The Shores Resort & Spa Teach by the Beach package is valid now through the end of the Fall semester 2020 (Dec 20). The package offers a fourth night free when you stay three nights, free enhanced internet for online school, and a map with local areas with opportunities to enrich one's education. To book the package, call 386-767-7350 or visit ShoresResort.com.

