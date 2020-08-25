Teach Financial Literacy in Schools: Petition Launches to Mandate Personal Finance Courses are Taught to Students

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Financial Educators Council (NFEC) launches a petition website to encourage public schools adopt comprehensive financial education programming. This campaign is designed to show policymakers the American public wants financial literacy taught and leverage this to encourage them to mandate and fund comprehensive personal finance courses in public schools.



The NFEC created this website to give people that believe that public schools should provide comprehensive financial literacy education a voice and encourages them to sign the petition at: https://TeachFinancialLiteracy.org/

The initial goal of this campaign to promote mandated personal finance education in U.S. public schools. The end goal is to help youth gain the skill sets they need to make real-world financial decisions and become self-sufficient.

With the recent Covid-19 crisis, financial problems have reached epidemic proportions. People across the country and in your community are suffering financially. To work toward future generations being better prepared, the NFEC will fund lobby efforts to policy makers as certain signature milestones are reached.

"Our children should all graduate high school with the skills to be self-sufficient and the confidence to make good financial decisions. In this highly polarized political environment providing today's youth a practical financial education is a cause all political parties can get behind. Long-term, this can improve the lives of Americans, strengthen communities and the country." NFEC CEO Vince Shorb

Recent surveys show most people support financial literacy education being taught in schools. Survey results of over 10,000 respondents here .

Only five U.S. states require a one-semester stand-alone personal finance class. Although these efforts are commendable, a one-semester course is far less than what is required to make a meaningful difference. Another 12 states claim they have personal finance classes; however, all are under one semester, they are not stand-alone classes, and most have no testing requirements.

The Teach Financial Literacy campaign is designed to unite individuals who believe that personal finance is an important life skill that must be taught in school . It is the goal of the NFEC to gather enough signatures to give advocates – and others interested in ensuring that students graduate with real-world skills – a platform where their voices can be heard.

According to Austin James, a Certified Personal Finance Consultant (CPFC), "Financial Literacy not only educates individuals about money itself but it empowers them to take positive action that will help enjoy life both now and into the future."

To aid in the campaigns reach and garner more signatures, there are incentives for financial literacy advocates to get involved. Those that help promote the initiative can be invited to participate on the national board and/or be recognized as a contribution advocate .

The National Financial Educators Council is an IRS-recognized public Benefit Corporation whose mission focuses on providing top-quality financial education programming. The NFEC's social impact-focused enterprise has supported the development of thousands of programs over the last decade to reduce the cost and time needed to develop programming, while providing tools and training that increase program impact. New Instagram channel .

