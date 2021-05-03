Teach For America Sponsors Teacher Appreciation Week Times Square Takeover

NEW YORK, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teach For America and Five Tier Inc. announced today the launch of a program to raise awareness for educators during Teacher Appreciation Week (May 3, 2021 - May 7, 2021).

The program will recognize educators at the Crossroads of the World - Times Square - on multiple digital billboards throughout the week. The Teach For America Teacher Appreciation Week Times Square Takeover will extend nationally as well through placements on approximately 200 national billboards in addition to ConnectedTV.

"This school year has required incredible resilience, creativity, innovation, and flexibility from our educators. They are working harder than ever to keep students engaged and learning," said Suzi Speedling, Vice President, Creative Director. "We're so grateful to have the opportunity to highlight the incredible educators in the Teach For America network and to publicly express our gratitude for the many ways they have stepped up to support their students and communities this year."

Frank O'Brien, Founder and CEO of Five Tier Inc, commented that "this is an exciting program for us for many reasons including working with a tremendous organization that has trusted us as a platform to help communicate their message over several years and opening up the opportunity to share that message nationally with a turnkey multi-channel media effort."

The program will run through Saturday, May 8, 2021. People are encouraged to visit www.teachforamerica.org or call 212-279-2080 for more information.

About Teach For America

Teach For America works in partnership with 350 urban and rural communities across the country to expand educational opportunity for children. Founded in 1990, Teach For America recruits and develops a diverse corps of outstanding leaders who make an initial two-year commitment to teach in high-need schools and become lifelong leaders in the effort to end educational inequity. Today, Teach For America is a force of over 64,000 alumni and corps members working in over 9,000 schools nationwide in pursuit of profound systemic change. From classrooms to districts to state houses across America, they are reimagining education to realize the day when every child has an equal opportunity to learn, lead, thrive, and co-create a future filled with possibility. Teach For America is a proud member of the AmeriCorps national service network. For more information, visit www.teachforamerica.org and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

About Five Tier Inc.

Five Tier is the world's leading Connected Media platform providing fast, affordable, comprehensive solutions for clients of all sizes that enable efficient, effective growth.

Five Tier has been featured on CNBC, Bloomberg, CheddarTV and NPR as well as in Forbes, Consumer Reports, and the New York Times.

