Teach Kids to Be Kind to All Living Creatures by Example and With Free Lessons During American Humane's "Be Kind to Animals Week®" (May 2-8)

To lead by example and make a difference in the lives of millions of animals, American Humane is asking animal lovers to pledge to make kindness a lifestyle choice and do four simple things:

Buy humanely raised foods with the American Humane Certified™ seal to support the good treatment of farm animals;

Adopt one of the more than 3-4 million animals abandoned to shelters each year;

Choose movies and television shows that have earned the "No Animals Were Harmed ®" end credit verifying the protection of animal actors; and,

Visit American Humane Certified™ zoos, aquariums and conservation centers caring for the many endangered and disappearing species of the world.

American Humane will also share humane messages throughout the week and encourage people to commit to kindness by sharing Be Kind to Animals Week® content using the hashtag #BeKindToAnimalsWeek. For a wealth of ideas, and to show us how you are being kind to animals, follow American Humane on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

In addition, teachers and children can find a historical retrospective featuring history, highlights and unusual facts from 106 years of "Be Kind to Animals Week," as well as a sampling of famous supporters from U.S. Presidents to Clint Eastwood and John Wayne, Betty White, Doris Day and even Porky Pig.

"I hope every American will join us in celebrating 'Be Kind to Animals Week' and making a difference for all the creatures of the Earth," said Dr. Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of American Humane. "By teaching our children the value of our animal friends and adopting a humane lifestyle, we can build a better world – not just during these few days, but all year round."

About American Humane

American Humane is the country's first national humane organization, founded in 1877. Today, this four-star nonprofit saves, shelters, feeds and protects nearly one billion animals worldwide each year. For more information, please visit www.americanhumane.org .

