Teach NJ PAC Applauds Election Day Results, with Full Slate of Endorsed Candidates Winning their Races

Key District Wins include Districts 11, 16, 30 and 38 where Supporters Voted in Historic Numbers

TEANECK, N.J., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teach NJ PAC, a political action committee that advocates for fair and equitable funding for nonpublic schools, hailed yesterday's election results after its full slate of endorsed candidates all won their respective elections. This includes wins in key districts 11, 16, 38, and in 30, where Rabbi Avi Schnall (D) beat the Republican incumbent in a historic upset.

The full slate of Teach NJ PAC candidate endorsements can be found here: https://www.teachnjpac.com/endorsements

"Congratulations to all of the Teach NJ PAC endorsed candidates on the results of yesterday's election. In particular, we applaud the reelection of Senator Gopal and election of new Assemblymembers Donlon and Peterpaul, the reelection of Senator Lagana and Assemblymembers Swain and Tully, the reelection of Senator Singer and the election of new Assemblymember Avi Schnall. These represent key districts for us and are a true testament to the power of organizing, voting, and engaging in our democratic process," said Joseph Feldman, Chairman of Teach NJ PAC.

Across the state, Teach NJ PAC supporters voted in record numbers:

In D30;

Rabbi Avi Schnall received more votes in Lakewood (21,441) in this election than total votes cast in Lakewood in the 2021 gubernatorial race (20,373). Over 17,000 voters flipped from voting Republican to Democrat.

In D38;

Senator Lagana, and Assemblymembers Tully and Swain received 77% of the vote in this election, while in 2021, they received 43% of the vote.

In D11;

Predominately Jewish precincts (2 and 11) in Ocean Township increased turnout from the 2021 governor's race. In 2021, Senator Gopal won roughly 35% of the votes in these precincts. In 2023, Senator Gopal won roughly 70% in these districts.

"By effectively communicating the issues that impact our families locally, we were able to fully engage our community and get out the vote," explained Feldman. "We proved that when we show up, and use our voices, results will follow. We look forward to working with the incoming legislature to keep education safe and affordable."

These candidates represent those who have proactively supported nonpublic schools throughout the state, advocating for funding and resources in areas such as school security, nursing and health care, transportation and STEM programming.

Elected officials in key districts are acknowledging Teach NJ PAC's efforts to bring out the Jewish vote in record numbers:

Newly-elected Assemblymember Rabbi Avi Schnall of District 30 said, "From North to South Jersey, this election shows the power of a united Jewish community acting in one voice. I am incredibly grateful for the support of Teach NJ PAC, and look forward to accomplishing many great things together for our communities and families."

Senator Vin Gopal of District 11 said, "I am grateful for the ongoing support from the Monmouth County Syrian-Jewish community, and specifically from the Community Federation of NJ and Teach NJ PAC - they have been staunch advocates for me over the years, and I look forward to continuing our important work together to ensure all families have access to safe, affordable education."

And, Assemblymember Lisa Swain of District 38 noted, "Since 2018, I have been privileged to work alongside the Jewish community in my role as Assemblymember. I am honored by my reelection and their continued confidence in me to fight on their behalf, and on behalf of families across District 38."

Due to the outpouring of support, Teach NJ PAC more than doubled its anticipated spending this cycle, mobilizing the Jewish community and supporting candidates in the most competitive races. Looking ahead, Teach NJ PAC plans to expand its efforts and focus on legislative and statewide races in 2025.

The endorsements made by Teach NJ PAC are not an endorsement from any other organization. Teach NJ PAC is a New Jersey political action committee run by an independent board.

