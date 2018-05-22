TEACH Partners with Holiday Heroes to Reach More Pediatric Patients in Chicago

NEW YORK, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TEACH (Together Educating All Children in Hospitals), a nonprofit organization that creates an outlet for hospitalized children to passionately engage with the sciences through fun, interactive experiments, announced its collaborative efforts with Holiday Heroes to bring TEACH's modules to the former's hospital parties. Holiday Heroes creates fun events to distract children from the stress and anxiety a hospital stay can often bring. Now newly armed with TEACH's interactive STEM modules, Holiday Heroes have debuted TEACH's repertoire at their parties. In March alone, approximately 230 children were able to try TEACH's salt painting module at the University of Illinois, Advocate Children's Hospital-Oak Lawn, Lurie, Rush, Advocate Children's Hospital-Park Ridge, and Central Dupage Hospital. The combined efforts of both of these organizations allowed more children to be reached since the inception of this collaboration, and TEACH looks forward to continuing this beneficiary relationship and serving the children of Chicago. "Holiday Heroes is excited about our partnership with TEACH as we look to bring joy and normalcy to more hospitalized children around the country!" says Bridgette Ferraro, Executive Director of Holiday Heroes.

Fairy explaining the module activity Salt Painting

About TEACH

TEACH (Together Educating All Children in Hospitals) is an international not-for-profit organization that brings exciting, hands-on, educational programming to children in hospitals and aims to fill that void for patients. Its mission is to create an outlet for children of all ages to passionately engage with the sciences through the medium of fun, interactive experiments. TEACH has been able to serve over 2100 children in more than 25 hospitals in the U.S. and Israel but hopes to expand in the coming year, to reach even more children. For more information about TEACH, to donate, or to learn how to get involved, please visit the website TEACH4kids.org, and follow TEACH on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/studentsTEACH. To learn about Holiday Heroes, visit their website at http://holiday-heroes.org/

