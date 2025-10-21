Teachable Unveils Bold Rebrand and Product Vision to Power the Future of Real-World Learning

Online education leader debuts new visual identity and outlines product vision focused on non-linear learning, global reach, and enterprise expansion

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teachable, the leading platform for modern education businesses built on real-world expertise, today announced a comprehensive rebrand alongside a sharpened product vision that addresses the new ways people learn today. As the company enters its next decade of growth, the new identity and vision reflect Teachable's commitment to education that drives real results and fits with modern learners' daily lives.

Since its founding, Teachable has enabled experts to reach 96 million students across nearly every country worldwide, delivering over 35 million courses, coaching sessions, and digital products. Experts on the platform earn an average of six figures, building not just outcome-driven learning experiences, but sustainable businesses around their expertise.

"Knowledge discovery is undergoing a huge moment of change," says Giovana Carvalho, Managing Director at Teachable. "While anyone can ask ChatGPT for information, true transformation—the kind that helps students apply skills and achieve real outcomes—requires human expertise and personalized learning paths. Students bring different backgrounds, skill levels, languages, and learning styles to the table. Our new chapter is about doubling down on what makes Teachable unique: real-world expertise, non-linear learning pathways, and measurable results. We're also harnessing AI to make these experiences even more dynamic, giving our experts confidence they're delivering education that's both deeply human and cutting-edge."

A New Visual Identity Built for Modern Learning

Teachable's new visual identity introduces a custom wordmark constructed from perfect circles, symbolizing the non-linear nature of modern learning. The reimagined icon mirrors and inverts the "t" in Teachable to suggest an "a," representing the connections between Teachable experts and their students that power the platform. And, a vibrant chartreuse at the center of the palette, called "Teachable Lemon," captures the energy and optimism driving the company forward.

Product Evolution—Flexible, Mobile, and Global

The company's rebrand arrives alongside significant platform enhancements designed for how people learn today:

Modern learning experiences: Teachable's redesigned student interface delivers a smoother, more intuitive experience from the moment learners log in. A new student dashboard keeps learners connected to their active courses while surfacing relevant next steps in their educational journey. Enhanced sorting and filtering help students easily navigate and discover additional products within a school's catalog. Plus, new flexible hero banners and external linking capabilities enable experts to spotlight key offerings—whether hosted on Teachable or elsewhere—turning every student visit into an opportunity for deeper engagement and growth.





Mobile-optimized education: Learn anywhere, anytime. Teachable's top-rated iOS and Android apps make education seamless across devices—with offline access and push notifications to boost engagement on iOS (coming soon to Android), plus a sleek dark mode option for comfortable viewing.





: Learn anywhere, anytime. Teachable's top-rated iOS and Android apps make education seamless across devices—with offline access and push notifications to boost engagement on iOS (coming soon to Android), plus a sleek dark mode option for comfortable viewing. Global scale: New one-click translations—alongside local pricing in 100+ countries, multiple payment methods, and automated tax handling—remove barriers to international growth.

Today, Teachable is also doubling down on two key focus areas for the coming year:

Non-linear learning pathways: Advanced learning pathways, enhanced quiz functionality, shareable certificates, compliance tools, and first-party polling will give experts more sophisticated features to personalize student engagement, plus content remixability and tools to better place students at the exact right starting point based on their unique situations.





: Advanced learning pathways, enhanced quiz functionality, shareable certificates, compliance tools, and first-party polling will give experts more sophisticated features to personalize student engagement, plus content remixability and tools to better place students at the exact right starting point based on their unique situations. Enterprise-scale teaching: Forthcoming bulk licensing, distribution capabilities, and role management features will make it as simple to train 1,000 employees as it is to teach a single student, unlocking powerful B2B revenue opportunities for education businesses.

"We're building at the cutting edge of how experts can better drive connection, maximize engagement, and personalize their educational content for real student impact," says Aaron Roy, Head of Product at Teachable. "Whether it's reaching students where they're already learning—including within AI platforms—or helping experts expand into entirely new markets and languages, Teachable will continue to power what experts need to grow."

Teachable will showcase both recent product enhancements and its vision for the year ahead at the company's inaugural Teachable Thrive event on November 5. The virtual event will provide an inside look at the company's new chapter and deliver practical strategies for scaling education businesses, with sessions led by Teachable team members and creators from the platform.

For more information about Teachable's rebrand, head here . And register for Teachable Thrive here .

About Teachable

Teachable is the platform for experts and businesses who take education seriously. In a world where anyone can ask AI for information, we're the home for those who educate with purpose, modernity, and humanity. We help experts and businesses scale their impact and operations through courses, coaching, and digital downloads that students actually love. From a finance expert teaching Python for investment analysis to a multilingual coach offering business Spanish for executives, Teachable powers human-led learning that drives student trust, connection, and results. With a sleek, intuitive interface and AI as a time-saving partner, the platform enables transformative education rooted in real-world experience. Teachable experts have lived it—that's why they teach it.

