Teacher Appreciation Week: University of Phoenix Highlights Educators' Career Confidence and Evolving Needs

New Career Optimism Index data show educators reporting high job satisfaction and growing adaptability

PHOENIX, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As schools and communities across the country observe Teacher Appreciation Week, new findings from the University of Phoenix 2026 Career Optimism Index® study show that more than eight in 10 education workers (82%) report being satisfied in their current roles, even as many continue to navigate burnout, limited job mobility and ongoing change across the profession.

The national study offers insight into the experiences shaping today's education workforce, highlighting a profession deeply committed to teaching and learning while balancing optimism with evolving workplace pressures.

"During Teacher Appreciation Week, we recognize not only the vital role educators play in shaping student success, but also the realities they face as the profession continues to evolve," said Dr. Pamela Roggeman, dean, College of Education, University of Phoenix. "Teachers consistently demonstrate resilience, adaptability and a strong commitment to their students. Supporting their continued development through relevant training, tools and resources remains an important part of sustaining the profession."

Career Optimism Index Findings: Education Workers

The 2026 Career Optimism Index study highlights both progress and persistent challenges across the education workforce:

82% say they are satisfied in their current job.

say they are satisfied in their current job. 63% say their ability to adapt to change in the workplace has improved.

say their ability to adapt to change in the workplace has improved. 61% report increased exposure to new tools and technologies that help them do their job.

report increased exposure to new tools and technologies that help them do their job. 50% say their sense of control over their career has improved.

say their sense of control over their career has improved. 33% say their level of burnout has worsened since they began their career.

Taken together, the findings reflect a profession balancing purpose and pressure, underscoring the importance of access to training, support and career‑relevant resources.

Supporting Educators and the Teaching Profession

University of Phoenix College of Education supports aspiring educators through flexible online degree programs, career-relevant skills, and targeted resources, including its "Prepping for Student Teaching Success" course, which helps learners prepare for real‑world classroom experience. These offerings are designed to support adult learners, career changers and student teachers as they prepare for roles in today's classrooms.

In addition to online degree programs, the College of Education offers Continuing Education for Teachers (CET) opportunities for those seeking or maintaining a career in education. CET courses can help educators stay current on the latest teaching resources, student needs and evolving curriculum. The CET courses at University of Phoenix are four to six weeks and cover a range of topics, including teaching strategies, curriculum and instruction, and elementary and secondary education. CET courses include:

Leadership strategies

Effective classroom engagement methods

School finance for educators

Foundations of Adult Learning Theory

Instructional techniques and methods

With a focus on working adults, the College provides academic programs led by experienced faculty and designed to accommodate learners balancing education with professional and personal responsibilities.

Alumni Recognition and Educator Impact

College of Education alumni continue to be recognized for their contributions to the field. Alumni include Erica McCray, recipient of a National Milken Educator Award; Jena Kleindl, named Outstanding Early Career Educator by the Illinois State Board of Education; and Dr. Pamela Lindsay, University of Phoenix Alumni Luminary and co‑founder and director of research and programs at the College of Adaptive Arts, a nonprofit that recently received national recognition and provides lifelong colligate experience to adults with intellectual disabilities.

"Teaching, at its heart, is about creating the conditions where students can discover who they are and what they are capable of, sometimes for the very first time," said Lindsay. "When educators meet students where they are, honor their individuality and remove the fear of failure, learning becomes a doorway instead of a barrier. I have seen students find their voice, their confidence and their place in the community simply because a teacher believed in their potential and built a space where they could grow."

Lindsay, who has dedicated her professional career to helping students thrive, shared her story of education, service and lifelong learning on the University of Phoenix alumni podcast, Degrees of Success™.

As the education community observes Teacher Appreciation Week, the University of Phoenix College of Education recognizes educators nationwide for their dedication to students and to the teaching profession.

Learn more about the College of Education at University of Phoenix.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is Built for Real Life. 50 Years Strong. The University innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world through flexible online learning, relevant courses, academic AI pillars, and skills-mapped curriculum for associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs. Active students and alumni have access to Career Services for Life® resources including career guidance and tools. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

SOURCE University of Phoenix