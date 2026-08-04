University of Phoenix Leaders Selected for Accreditation Leadership Roles with CAHME

McCeil Johnson and Heather Steiness selected to serve on CAHME committees supporting accreditation quality and continuous improvement in healthcare management education

PHOENIX, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix announces that two University leaders have been selected to serve in national leadership roles with the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME), supporting accreditation quality and continuous improvement efforts across healthcare management education programs.

McCeil Johnson, J.D., vice president, Accreditation and Regulatory Compliance, has been selected to serve on the CAHME Accreditation Council, while Heather Steiness has been selected to serve on the Candidacy Committee. Johnson and Steiness will contribute to committees that play key roles in CAHME's accreditation and candidacy review processes, supporting the organization's mission to advance the quality of healthcare management education and preparation of future healthcare leaders.

"Healthcare organizations depend on capable leaders who can navigate change, improve outcomes and support the evolving needs of patients and communities," said Steiness. "I am honored to serve on the Candidacy Committee and contribute to efforts that support continuous improvement and educational quality across healthcare management programs."

Johnson said the appointment presents an opportunity to contribute to the broader field of healthcare management education.

"CAHME's accreditation process plays an important role in promoting quality and accountability in healthcare management education," said Johnson. "I look forward to serving on the Accreditation Council and working alongside colleagues who are committed to maintaining rigorous standards that support the development of future healthcare leaders."

CAHME develops competency-based standards designed to promote excellence and continuous improvement in healthcare management education. Through its accreditation and governance processes, CAHME works with academic and healthcare leaders to help ensure graduate programs maintain rigorous standards that prepare students for leadership roles in healthcare organizations.

Supporting Accreditation and Continuous Improvement

The CAHME Candidacy Committee reviews applications from programs seeking candidate status and provides guidance during the early stages of accreditation. The committee helps institutions assess readiness and supports continuous quality improvement efforts.

The CAHME Accreditation Council oversees accreditation reviews and makes recommendations to the CAHME Board of Directors regarding accreditation decisions. The council helps maintain the rigor, consistency and integrity of CAHME accreditation standards.

The appointments reflect the University's ongoing engagement with CAHME and healthcare management education accreditation efforts.

Building on Ongoing Engagement with CAHME

The Master of Health Administration (MHA) program at University of Phoenix received reaccreditation from CAHME for a seven-year term that began in 2022. The program was later recognized as a CAHME Mentorship Circle Program, a designation for accredited programs that participate in mentorship, best-practice sharing and activities that support continuous improvement in healthcare management education.

The University of Phoenix MHA program is designed for working professionals seeking advanced education in healthcare leadership and management. Offered through the College of Health Professions, the program focuses on developing competencies that support effective leadership, strategic decision-making and organizational performance within healthcare settings.

About CAHME

Since 1968, the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) has served the public interest by advancing the quality of healthcare management education globally. The 175 CAHME accredited programs are leading the way in advancing the quality of healthcare management education.

CAHME works with leading academic programs and numerous healthcare practitioners to ensure that graduates entering the healthcare field have undergone an educational process meeting rigorous, measurable standards for effectiveness. The result is a formal academic education focusing on key competencies, plus practical experiences. This enables new graduates to quickly add value to an organization and grow into future leaders. CAHME is the only organization recognized by the Council on Higher Education Accreditation to grant accreditation to individual academic programs offering a graduate degree in healthcare management.

For more information, visit cahme.org.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is Built for Real Life. 50 Years Strong. The University innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world through flexible online learning, relevant courses, academic AI pillars, and skills-mapped curriculum for associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs. Active students and alumni have access to Career Services for Life® resources including career guidance and tools. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

SOURCE University of Phoenix