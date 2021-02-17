Teacher-Designed Barriers from LumAware's ClearGuard Series Ease School Reopening

CINCINNATI, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Students and teachers are significantly safer in schools with ClearGuard Desk Guard kits to reduce infection risks, easing COVID infection fears in school districts currently holding in-person classes and those about to return to them.

Designed by teachers, Desk Guards work perfectly as physical barriers and they were recommended in updated guidance from the CDC last week for schools: "Install physical barriers, such as sneeze guards and partitions, particularly in areas where it is difficult for individuals to remain at least 6 feet apart (e.g., reception desks)." They are the latest innovation from LumAware Safety , which makes an entire line of safety products sold on its website and in Home Depot retailers nationwide.

"We figured teachers knew best how to design these corrugated plastic dividers to keep their students safe," said founder Zach Green, a former U.S. Marine and firefighter. "We took foldable box panels to them and asked how to best configure the dual-panel barriers for their classrooms."

Physical barriers, similar to buffet "sneeze guards," lend the best protection when classrooms can't keep students six feet apart. The see-through barriers have a white border that kids can customize with markers or stickers and divide spaces in a classroom, library or cafeteria.

"The windows are very clear and easy to see through, and they are so easy to set up and transport,' said Nick Grieco, principal of St. Andrew-St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School in Milford, Ohio. "The size is ideal for the entire age range in our school.''

Other educators agree:

"We chose ClearGuard's Desk Guards because they provide an extra layer of protection for students," said Jan Wilkins, business manager of Wyoming City Schools in Ohio. "The portability means they take them from class to the cafeteria and back to class. Sanitizing stationary guards between periods just isn't feasible.''

LumAware is a leading maker of self-glowing exit signs requiring no power and glow-in-the-dark materials for firefighter gear. Early ClearGuard barriers were for grocers, offices, and restaurants. Then the team realized a need for classroom barriers and disposable face shields.

"We quickly pivoted to products to reduce the spread of airborne contagions after seeing the need," says Larry Johnson, director of sales. "After all, a huge part of our mission is to keep the public safe.''

Green testified in front of the U.S. House of Representatives and was selected by the White House to represent the United States at the Global Entrepreneur Summit. Additionally, LumAware Safety won an innovation award from CBRE Corp., Inc. in 2009.

"This has been a game-changer for school districts teetering on whether to open, open part time or keep children home through distance learning," concludes Green. "This could assist school districts in that decision.''

