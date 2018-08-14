Teacher Sign Ups Now Open For LearnStorm, Khan Academy's Free Back-To-School Program

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Teacher registration is now open for this year's LearnStorm––Khan Academy's free back-to-school program that gives teachers a powerful way to jumpstart the school year. By combining practice problems and mindset activities, LearnStorm helps students master core academic subjects, motivates classrooms, and builds student confidence.

Teachers can sign up beginning today, Tuesday, August 14, and the LearnStorm program runs from Tuesday, September 4 through Friday, November 9, 2018. Teachers can enroll quickly and easily in LearnStorm using their free Khan Academy account, or by creating one at www.khanacademy.org.

In 2017, LearnStorm reached nearly one million students and 24,000 teachers in the US, with schools participating in all 50 states. And approximately 98 percent of teachers plan to participate in LearnStorm again this year.

Khan Academy Founder Sal Khan said, "Not only is LearnStorm a fun way for teachers to monitor class progress, but it's also an inspiring program for students. Students learn to embrace challenges and understand that tenacity, effort and grit have a huge impact on their success in the classroom and for the rest of their lives."

WATCH VIDEO: LearnStorm 2018 Overview includes an introduction from Sal Khan along with teacher and student testimonials.

The nationwide challenge, now in its second year, is made possible through the generosity of MathWorks, a Massachusetts-based developer of software for scientists and engineers and sponsor of the program. MathWorks supports Khan Academy's mission of providing a free, world class education for anyone, anywhere.

"One of the most direct and impactful ways of building a strong future workforce is to ensure schools have access to the tools, curricula and training necessary to build interest and competencies so students can pursue the careers of their choice," said Jeanne O'Keefe, MathWorks chief financial officer and senior vice president. "MathWorks is pleased to support the LearnStorm program as it motivates students and helps them prepare for the school year ahead."

Khan Academy is proud to have developed an expanded growth mindset curriculum in partnership with PERTS, a Stanford research center, for LearnStorm 2018.

LearnStorm is free and available until November 9. To learn more, visit learnstorm.khanacademy.org.

About Khan Academy

Khan Academy is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with the mission of providing a free, world-class education for anyone, anywhere. We offer quizzes, questions, instructional videos, and articles on a range of academic subjects, including math, biology, chemistry, physics, history, economics, finance, grammar, preschool learning, and more. We provide teachers with tools and data so they can help their students develop the skills, habits, and mindsets for success in school and beyond. Khan Academy offers free personalized SAT practice in partnership with the College Board and free personalized LSAT prep in collaboration with the Law School Admission Council. Khan Academy has been translated into dozens of languages, and 15 million people around the globe learn on Khan Academy every month. For more information, visit khanacademy.org, or join us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

