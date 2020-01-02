TeacherFunder Unveils Expanded Website Design With New Features Including Social Media Sharing Tools: 'Reach More Donors Quickly and Easily'

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TeacherFunder (https://teacherfunder.com/) recently announced it had made some major design and function renovations to its popular crowdfunding website. In addition to adding valuable sharing tools, TeacherFunder continues to be the only easy-to-use, one-stop destination for teachers working on funding efforts to receive assistance from parents, organizations, charities, local businesses and other school supporters. TeacherFunders does not charge a commission and instead works on optional tips, returning nearly all of the funds raised directly back to the teachers who need it.

"We've overhauled the website to make it simpler for teachers to use," said Michael Paladino, CEO of TeacherFunder. "Bigger, bolder text, easier-to-find features, and those all-important social media sharing tools are now available on the site. We've always tried to keep our platform super easy and very customizable. Teachers know best what is needed in their classrooms — so we let them have complete freedom, and just try to provide the tools to help them get what they need. Teachers need only make a profile, explain the funding needs, and share it to social media to reach the donors they're looking for."

TeacherFunder: How it Works

Step One: Teachers sign up for free, using just a few keystrokes, in a streamlined process that is stress free and user friendly.

Step Two: Teachers then tell their stories in as simple or elaborate a way as they desire. After finishing the profile, teachers can then share their fundraising efforts to various social media platforms to help raise awareness for their efforts. Funding goals are not required to receive funds, but teachers often establish them as benchmarks.

Step Three: Teachers collect their donations as they are received, with no long waits or hassles. Funds are released on a set schedule.

Teaching has always been one of the most difficult jobs in the country, and although teachers continually ask for help and assistance, their needs are often ignored or forgotten by local and federal governments. Highly specialized and degreed, teachers are also often underpaid and overworked — with many salary averages across the U.S. in the mid to low 30K range. Even teachers in states that pay more are barely making ends meet, when their salaries are adjusted for inflation and cost-of-living. Teachers everywhere are usually required to seek out additional funding and support from their communities to bring their classroom ideas to fruition.

TeacherFunder: Popular Platform Features

Fast Funding: Teachers receive their collected donations immediately. All funds are released each night, at midnight PST, to insure few delays.

Zero Goal Requirements: Teachers keep all of their donations, without the need to meet funding goals. This promotes anxiety-free fundraising.

Teachers keep all of their donations, without the need to meet funding goals. This promotes anxiety-free fundraising. Zero Fees: A zero-percent platform fee ensures that teachers keep as much of their donated money as possible. TeacherFunder charges only the required 2.9 percent plus $0.30 -per-donation, for the payment processor to move funds. TeacherFunder relies solely on tips from donors to pay most of its operation costs.

TeacherFunder has already been featured in many major publications, such as "Forbes," "Business Insider," and "MarketWatch." Follow TeacherFunder on social media: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter.

About TeacherFunder.com

TeacherFunder is a crowd-funding website created to support teachers who need financial assistance to help them make a difference in their schools, their communities and in their students' lives. Whether the funds are used for field trips, classroom supplies, new books to supplement learning in class, or simply lend a helping hand so that individual teachers can stay afloat financially, TeacherFunder.com is ready to help. Learn more at www.TeacherFunder.com.

