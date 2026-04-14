TeacherLists and Kids In Need Foundation Mark 10 Years of Partnership to Get School Supplies to Under-Resourced Teachers and Students

WRENTHAM, Mass., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TeacherLists, School Family Media's nationally recognized school supply list platform, has partnered with Kids In Need Foundation (KINF) for the tenth year in a row to help bring essential classroom supplies to students in under-resourced schools.

As schools wrap up the current school year and begin planning for the next, TeacherLists and KINF are working together to ensure more students are equipped to learn on the first day of school—and throughout the entire year.

When teachers, school, or district administrators upload their school supply lists to TeacherLists, they are given the option to switch to TeacherLists' Teacher-Trusted brands, including Crayola, Paper Mate, Play-Doh, and Kleenex. For schools that opt into adding the recommended brands, TeacherLists donates $1 to Kids In Need Foundation, supporting KINF's work to deliver free school supplies directly into the hands of students and teachers in under-resourced schools.

"TeacherLists was built to make back-to-school easier for school communities, and that includes supporting educators and students who face the biggest barriers to getting basic supplies," said Charles Field, Chief Executive Officer, School Family Media. "By simply uploading their lists and choosing our partner brands, schools can help unlock real funds for classrooms in need through our partnership with Kids In Need Foundation."

Both organizations share a core belief: every student should have the supplies they need to learn on the first day of school. But for many communities, the challenge extends far beyond back-to-school, making continued access to supplies critical throughout the year.

Insights from KINF's Teacher Insight Survey highlight the ongoing need: 58% of students arrive on the first day without all required supplies, and 58% lack adequate materials at home to complete their homework. As the year progresses, the gap widens. 100% of teachers surveyed report spending their own money to provide essential classroom supplies, while most donated supplies are depleted before the end of the school year, with only 4% lasting through the final months. In fact, three-quarters of supplies are gone before winter break, underscoring the importance of sustained support for teachers and students.

Together, TeacherLists and Kids In Need Foundation are working to address these challenges, helping ensure teachers and students have the resources they need not just at the start of the school year, but every day that follows.

"Teachers go above and beyond for their students every single day, often filling gaps with their own resources," said Annie Nelson Stanoch, Vice President of Impact Partnerships at Kids In Need Foundation. "By working together, we can ensure teachers have the tools they need and that students can fully engage in learning from the first day of school through the last."

Kids In Need Foundation is the only national nonprofit dedicated to serving schools where 70% or more of students are eligible for free or reduced-cost meals through the National School Lunch Program (NSLP). Through its nationwide network and programs, KINF delivers free school supplies to under-resourced schools across the country. Its approach is practical, equitable, and scalable—focused on dignity, access, and long-term impact so that students and teachers have what they need not just on day one, but all year long.

As districts and schools begin preparing for the 2025–2026 school year, TeacherLists is encouraging educators and administrators to:

Upload or update their classroom supply lists on TeacherLists

Opt in to Teacher-Trusted brands when prompted

Share their TeacherLists links with families to make back-to-school shopping simpler and more accurate

Every school that uploads a list with the Teacher-Trusted brands option not only makes back-to-school easier for their school community, it also helps Kids In Need Foundation provide essential supplies to students and teachers in the schools that need them most.

About Kids In Need Foundation

At Kids In Need Foundation (KINF), we believe every student deserves equal access to the resources needed for a quality education. We work to create equitable learning spaces by providing essential supplies to under-resourced students and teachers nationwide, focusing on schools where 70% or more of students qualify for free or reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch Program.

For more information, visit kinf.org and follow @KidsInNeed on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About TeacherLists

TeacherLists, a School Family Media platform, is the nationally recognized digital solution for school supply lists, simplifying how teachers and school or district administrators create, share, and update classroom lists. Families can quickly find and shop their exact lists online at major retailers, ensuring students show up on the first day of school with the right supplies. Through Teacher-Trusted brand partnerships and initiatives with organizations like the Kids In Need Foundation, TeacherLists helps make back-to-school easier while supporting educators and students nationwide.

For more information about TeacherLists, visit TeacherLists.com.

School Family Media

School Family Media, LLC, is changing how schools and families prepare for back-to-school. They help schools, parent groups, and education-focused brands connect and collaborate to support students and families. Through platforms like TeacherLists, PTO Today, School Tool Box, and EduKit, School Family Media delivers programs, content, and resources that make it easier for school communities to engage families, raise funds, and ensure students have what they need to succeed.

SOURCE TeacherLists